Double T Diner Annapolis waitress Maria Mouhtouris realizes there is a lot of cash in an envelope customers gave her Saturday. A group of Anne Arundel County residents surprised a Double T Diner Annapolis waitress with a $1,050 tip. - Original Credit:
Double T Diner Annapolis waitress Maria Mouhtouris realizes there is a lot of cash in an envelope customers gave her Saturday. A group of Anne Arundel County residents surprised a Double T Diner Annapolis waitress with a $1,050 tip. - Original Credit: (HANDOUT)

A group of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County residents organized a breakfast visit to Double T Diner on West Street in Annapolis to surprise a waitress, Maria Mouhtouris, with a $1,050 tip.

Each of the 21 guests put a $50 tip in the pot. Mouhtouris has been a server at Double T for 18 years. “All I can say is thank you, this is a great gift for the Christmas holiday, thank you,” Mouhtouris said.

One of the diner owners, John Kolendrianos, jokingly remarked, “She’s gonna quit now! Actually she really could use this because she had a baby last year.”

