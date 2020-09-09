Former Anne Arundel police chief Tim Altomare has his voice back in retirement, uses it to defend the profession

When a Maryland lawmaker leading a panel on police reform criticized the retired Anne Arundel County police chief, the career cop snapped back on Twitter.
Tim Altomare has his voice back.
“Police officers check their first amendment rights at the door, just as the military (does)," Altomare, who was a Marine before working all the way up the ranks of local law enforcement, told The Capital. "… 32 years of my life I haven’t been able to say what I think because I wear a uniform.”
The lawmaker was Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, D-Howard County. At a Zoom meeting of the Work Group to Address Police Reform and Accountability, a group which she chairs, Atterbeary said that after reading about Altomare’s sudden retirement, it was apparent to her that he didn’t understand Black people in America, in the state or in his county. It was proof, she said, that his exodus was overdue.
“He was quoted as saying ‘This conversation is not about race to me.’ That means it was time for him to go," Atterbeary said, referring to protesters calls around the country to stamp out racism and police violence against Black people.
Altomare wrote on Twitter that her comments were an example of “cancel culture” and “exactly the problem with our society today." He said she didn’t check his record or ever meet him, a fact Atterbeary prefaced her comments with.
Under Altomare’s leadership, the number of Black officers doubled. He was credited for implementing Fair and Impartial Policing training and 21st Century Policing Task Force reforms.
He doesn’t dispute that it was time for him to go, but for different reasons. He wrote about his decision to step away in an Op-Ed in The Capital in July and reaffirmed as much in a telephone interview late last month. His retirement went into effect Aug. 1.
In addition to what Altomare described as “health-affecting stress” attributable to leading an agency during a time where he felt his department was doing good work but being painted in a bad light by protesters. He simply couldn’t stay silent any longer.
Altomare said the Black Lives Matter movement is two-faced: A peaceful movement and a violent one that’s calling for changes to endanger police.
The first is a non-violent initiative propelled by the clergy which stands for protecting all human lives, Altomare said. “I embrace that ideology 100%. Life is sacrosanct.”
According to Altomare’s account, the second faction is “a Marxist group that’s going around tearing the country up with antifa." Antifa is a group of far-left, anti-fascism activists without much structure, some members of which have been tied to violence, the New York Times reported. The group is not affiliated with other movements, like Black Lives Matter, but people associated with antifa have been known to rally around some of the same causes, according to the Times.
The Black Lives Matter organization promotes peaceful movements in support of equality for Black people and abolishing violence against them by “the state,” according to its website. Locally, Black Lives Matter protests have remained peaceful, a fact Altomare has acknowledged and, at times, praised.
He spoke to scores of protesters who in June gathered at a park in Pasadena. Altomare promised that the large police presence was there to protect protesters and assured the police department cared about all county citizens, regardless of creed or color.
But Altomare said in the recent interview that there’s a push locally and nationally for police reform that he can’t support, like making officers exhaust every option available to them before resorting to their firearm. “That requires dead cops, and I can’t live with it.”
“There’s a movement in this country that says officers shouldn’t go home. That’s absolute trash. Officers have the right to go home at the end of the day.”
He added that police officers shouldn’t be stripped of due process because, in Anne Arundel County, police hold police accountable. Altomare said he fired 31 officers during his tenure as chief. He claims he would’ve done the same in the case of an excessive force lawsuit facing the county, though that includes a thorough investigation.
“You have to do an investigation before you hold somebody accountable. Or are we not doing to cops what every activist out there says we should not do to people," he said. “The Anne Arundel County Police Department does fair and impartial investigations and anybody that says we don’t is either wrong or lying.”
That’s, in part, why he doesn’t believe in civilian review boards, the concept of which he thought were getting pushed on County Executive Steuart Pittman — Altomare assured Pittman had nothing to do with his departure.
“If you haven’t rolled around at 3 a.m. in the gutter (with someone) who’s trying to kill you, leave it to the people that have to decide if we did it OK,” Altomare said. “That does not mean that I’m not willing to take civilian feedback and collaboration.”
Some measures, he does support. Among them is the department’s revised policy on the use of choke holds, which now requires a level of internal review akin an officer firing a handgun. He disputes that it was ever a problem in the county, where such maneuvers have been discouraged through his entire tenure.
He said that he and his staff looked back 20 years and couldn’t find an incident where a choke hold had been used. “I looked for a choke hold and I couldn’t find one.”
The retired chief has spent some time at the beach and some time on Twitter, where he’s promoted pro-police material and news videos of violence against police. He has his voice back and he’s using it to promote a profession that’s been vilified.
“I’m a cop, man.”