Three teens charged with arson for spate of Pasadena fires, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Three teens have been charged with arson in connection with a costly spate of fires, including a dumpster fire ignited at Pasadena Elementary School, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Fire investigators connected the minors, who were charged with juvenile citations and not named by authorities, with at least seven fires dating over the past two months, said Capt. Russ Davies, a fire spokesman.
Davies said officials estimate the fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to the property of Pasadena United Methodist Church and the elementary school, though nobody was injured.
Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. Jan. 30 to a dumpster fire at Pasadena Elementary School, which prompted county fire officials to solicit the public’s knowledge, as they suspected arson from the start, Davies said.
That move paid dividends, as Davies said an anonymous tip led fire investigators to the group of juveniles and helped them trace the torched trail the youths left behind.
Davies said investigators with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit, which is staffed by sworn police officers, learned that the spate of arson began on Dec. 12, when the juveniles burned a butterfly box on the playground of the church.
The youths struck again on Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, Davies said, when they lit the exterior of the church ablaze — it was a small fire, according to officials — and burned some of its playground equipment.
On Jan. 30, the group hit two properties: first burning a pile of leaves at the church playground and igniting a dumpster fire at Pasadena Elementary, Davies said.
Davies said they did the same on Feb. 2, when they poured and ignited gasoline on the elementary school’s basketball court and set fire again to the church’s exterior.
Fire officials said the investigation continues and encourage anyone with information to call 410-222-TIPS or by submitting a tip online.