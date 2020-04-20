The Wilma Lee skipjack will be on display at Annapolis City Dock starting April 21

The Wilma Lee skipjack will be on display at City Dock starting Tuesday and will be docked for the coming weeks for visitors.
The skipjack will leave the Annapolis Maritime Museum before 1 p.m. Tuesday and will arrive at City Dock shortly afterward. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will be in attendance for the display.
Captain Rick Flamand will be steering Wilma Lee to the docks.
The Wilma Lee is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in Wingate in 1940 by the well-known boatbuilder Bronza Parks and was his first skipjack, according to a news release.
The Wilma Lee was purchased by the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park from the non-profit Ocracoke Alive in June 2018 to strengthen the Museum’s mission to preserve the region’s maritime heritage, according to a news release.