‘Star-Spangled Banner’ original manuscript set for Maryland State House debut Tuesday

“We are thrilled to be both the keepers, and in this instance, the makers, of history,” Mark Letzer, president and CEO of the Maryland Historical Society said in a prepared statement. “Our chief responsibility is to preserve the manuscript, and as such, we cannot have it exposed to the elements for long periods and are limited in the appearances we can arrange. This anniversary, and this union, felt like a once in a lifetime opportunity that we are excited to be able to make a reality.”