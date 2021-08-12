Entertainment is back at The Hall at Live! Casino in Hanover

The Hall at Live! Casino is set to reopen its 75,000-square-foot, three-story, multi-use concert and event venue, kicking off its 2021 lineup on Aug. 21 with comedian, Gabriel Iglesias.
After the venue was only able to have four events before COVID hit last year, it is prepared to reopen with a new schedule of concerts through the year.
During indoor events, guests and staff are required to wear masks. Anne Arundel County Health Department will have an on-site vaccination site and the casino is providing a $100 incentive for staff.
The venue is the largest theater in any casino in Maryland, as well as in Anne Arundel County, with a capacity of up to 4,000 guests. The performance venue features three levels of seating, including a plush VIP Level with a private bar, lounge, and balcony.
Gus Le Grand, General Manager of The Hall at Live, said this space was created to be the leader in the region for live entertainment.
The audio and visual system was $10 million and the built-in performance stage, surrounded by massive, high-resolution LED screens, is 60-feet wide by 40-feet deep. The venue has four built-in food and beverage areas and bars on each level.
“This space will bring people to the area for more business and entertainment,” Le Grand said. “We were only able to do four events pre-COVID and we are excited to get the venue back open.”
The Hall will host Anne Arundel County high school and college graduations, as well as community events. People can reserve space for business meetings, professional conferences, weddings and corporate retreats.
“We are hosting these things to give back to the community,” Le Grand said.
Le Grand expects to do 30-40 concerts in 2022 but will have other events that include UFC and Boxing.
2021 Concert schedule
Aug. 21- Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour - Go Big or Go Home- 8 p.m.
Aug. 29- Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere - World Tour- 7 p.m.
Aug. 29- Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley- 8 p.m.
Sept. 17- Patti LaBelle- 9 p.m.
Oct. 08- Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour- 9 p.m.
Oct. 24- Jay Leno- 7 p.m.
Oct. 29- Justin Moore- 9 p.m.
Nov. 21- Air Supply- 8 p.m.