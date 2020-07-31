One dead, one hospitalized in single-car crash at Telegraph Road and Georgia Avenue in Severn

A single-car crash Friday afternoon at Telegraph Road and Georgia Avenue in Severn killed a male driver and sent his female passenger to the hospital with serious injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Anne Arundel County police said.
The vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, was traveling south on Telegraph Road near Napa Court when the crash occurred. Police said speed may have been a factor.
The passengers were trapped in the vehicle as a result of the crash. The driver was declared dead at the scene, while his passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to a tweet from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department received a call about the crash at 1:56 p.m., according to tweets from the department.
County police closed Telegraph Road at its intersection with Cunningham Road.