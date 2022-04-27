Technology educator named Anne Arundel County’s top teacher

A heating, ventilation and air-conditioning teacher from the Center for Applied Technology — North who switched careers was named the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year Tuesday evening.

Charles Whittaker, a 14-year veteran teacher at the Center of Applied Technology – North, tonight was named the 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. The announcement came at the culmination of the 36th annual Excellence in Education Awards, held at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills. (Anne Arundel County Public Schools)

Charles Whittaker has taught at CAT North for 14 years, after working 30 years for Unilever Foods, according to a news release from AACPS. Whittaker has a master’s degree in business administration and is pursuing his divinity degree at Wesley Seminary, the system said.

Advertisement

He is a graduate of Glen Burnie High School. AACPS said Whittaker is the first career and technology education teacher to win the Teacher of the Year position since the awards inception in 1987.

“We all have the ability to educate, empower, encourage and embolden our kids for every challenge that comes their way with wisdom and authority. We have what it takes to move students to careers they never aspired to,” Whittaker said Tuesday.

Advertisement

He spoke during the 36th annual Excellence in Education Awards, which were held Tuesday at the event center at Maryland Live! Casino.

Whittaker has forged partnerships with local unions and apprenticeship programs to help students with their careers, the system said in the release.

Whittaker was nominated by the school’s principal Joe Rose.

“Mr. Whittaker demonstrates unconditional love and relentless pursuit of perfection for all of his students, the HVAC industry, and the business community,” Rose wrote. “He not only investigates opportunities for himself, but through his selfless leadership he always looks to serve others.”

Finalists for AACPS Teacher of the Year included Lacie Harold of Arundel Middle School, Nafeesah Marcellus of Brock Bridge Elementary School, Jennifer Lowe of Crofton High School and Molly Stavely of Glen Burnie High School.

Katie Hansen of Annapolis Area Christian School won Independent Schools Teacher of the Year.