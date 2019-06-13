Prosecutors in Capital Gazette shooting case request tax documents; defense protests

Prosecutors in the Capital Gazette shooting case have requested the court grant them permission to review the defendant’s tax records.

According to court records, prosecutors said tax documents for the man accused of fatally shooting Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara will demonstrate that the defendant was and is of sound mind.

It’s a prosecutorial move John Cox, deputy state’s attorney for Baltimore County, said he couldn’t recall having done in a decades-long career prosecuting criminal cases.

Likely a common feature in financial crime cases, Cox said, tax records could be useful to more easily “track someone’s employment and what they are doing.”

Jarrod Ramos, 39, of Laurel — who also faces one count of attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault — has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to all charges. The team of public defenders representing him have publicly questioned his behavior and mental state.

In a confidential filing May 24, excerpts of which can be seen through the defense’s written public response June 6, prosecutors said Ramos’ tax records “will clearly demonstrate the defendant’s mental state in the years leading up to the events of June 28, 2018.”

Police said Ramos blasted his way through the glass doors of the Annapolis newspaper’s office before turning the pump-action shotgun on newsroom employees, killing five.

Prosecutors wrote that returns, W-2 statements and other tax documentation will show “he was, is, and remains an individual capable of appreciating the criminality of his conduct and to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.”

It’s unclear whether the tax records will be passed along to forensic psychiatrists at the Maryland Department of Health, who are currently evaluating Ramos for competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility at the state’s maximum security mental hospital.

Tia Lewis, spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, said this matter would be resolved in court later this month.

In criminal cases, tax records could, however, be a useful tool for forensic psychiatrists, said Dr. Annette Hanson, director of the forensic psychiatry fellowship at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

“Tax records would theoretically show all sources of income if completed honestly (i.e. salaried vs self-employed income, brokerage accounts, retirement accounts, etc),” Hanson wrote in an email. “While mere bank records would only show limited information like savings or checking account balances without necessarily identifying a source of that income.”

Prosecutors asked Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken to order the Comptroller of Maryland produce all tax records for Ramos from 2003 to present.

For a person to be found not criminally responsible, Maryland law says it must be proven that at the time they committed the crime they, because of a mental disorder or disability, could not understand their actions were wrong or conform their actions to the law.

The team of public defenders headed by William Davis argued in writing that if the court were to grant prosecutors access to Ramos’ taxes it would violate a host of his constitutional rights.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Public Defender declined to comment.

Prosecutors, the defense attorneys wrote, must provide a more specific explanation for why they need to review Ramos “confidential” records. If not, they wrote, Ripken should deny the state’s motion.

In an April court hearing, Ripken, tasked with evaluating whether to give the defense more time to consider the insanity plea, asked Davis why bank records were so important for mental evaluation.

It’s a view into someone’s life, Davis answered: “Why are they spending money on this?”

Financial documents, like bank records, are an important part of a pre-trial mental evaluation, Hanson said. Such records can speak to a defendant’s motive, their cognitive ability, mental stability and the level of planning that went into a crime, she added.

“Their ability to pay bills at the time, to organize themselves, to problem solve,” speaks to a defendant’s cognitive ability, Hanson said. Those that complete tax forms on time show an understanding of tax law, she explained.

Purchases can paint a picture of the level of planning, she said. If somebody bought a weapon before the crime, that suggests to a forensic psychologist some level of planning went into it.

Financial records also can be indicative of personal values, Hanson explained. “If you have documentation that this person’s been consistently paying money to support a family or a child, that tells you about the relationship they have with people.”

Where a person turns for financial support can give a forensic psychiatrist leads on who they may want to interview as part of their evaluation of a defendant, she said.

Prosecutors again filed a confidential correspondence Monday. It’s unclear if that document was related to taxes.

The state’s May motion on taxes, however, is scheduled to be resolved — along with all other outstanding motions — at a daylong hearing June 25, when Ripken is expected to hear arguments and rule on the remaining issues of contention.

