Anne Arundel Tattoo shops are seeing a growth in business since the lockdown, adjusts to influx and COVID

The pandemic has caused a surge in business for tattoo shops, which have adjusted to more first-time clients, online paperwork and COVID-19 protocols.
Scott James, manager of Lucky Bird Tattoo in Annapolis, said they have been fortunate to have been busy before and after the pandemic. Tattoo shops in Anne Arundel County were able to reopen in June 2020.
He believes more people working from home gives them time to step out and make an appointment and some people have more income to get tattoos, which has caused a rise in the tattooing industry.
“I think people want to feel a sense of norm and I have noticed an influx,” James said.
He said they had to relearn how to operate to keep staff and clients feeling safe.
“Before the pandemic, it would be a slew of people coming in and touching every surface, now it is how do we stay busy and protected,” James said. “We try to not do too many clients in one day, so the artist doesn’t feel overwhelmed and to minimize face-to-face contact.”
Lucky Bird Tattoo is not allowing guests to accompany clients while getting tattooed or pierced unless they are a minor. They also went back to requiring masks to be worn by clients and artists while in the shop. Friday’s are walk-in days, so people don’t have to wait months for smaller tattoos, James said. On Aug. 20, the shop had a line of 15 people waiting to get a walk-in tattoo.
During the pandemic, Sydney Contrino started working at the tattoo shop and can’t remember a dull moment since its opening. She said they had three months of backlogged appointments and a lot of people who were excited to get services again after the shutdown.
Contrino said a lot of people have been wanting septum and oral piercing, which they can’t offer currently due to COVID-19.
“It is exciting to have people in the shop again and we do want to help people achieve their body modification goals in a timely manner while keeping people safe,” Contrino said.
James said that going virtual is starting to feel normal to the shop with consultations and waivers being through email or zoom.
“We have been trying to get back to more fun ideas for the artist, since the increase in demand for tattoos and we have felt some guys getting burnt out,” James said. “We are doing scheduled flash tattoo days and having people pick from their designs to make it more fun.”
Lucky Bird is looking forward to releasing more merch designed by the artist and having an art show in the spring.
Justin Lahdelma has owned the Exotic Pleasures Tattoo shop in Glen Burnie for 26 years and said his artist was also doing a lot of artwork at home during the lockdown.
He said his shop was doing more walk-ins before the pandemic but now everything is by appointment. With only doing by appointment Lahdelma is not dealing with people walking in that aren’t serious about a tattoo.
“We have seen an increase in tattoo appointments in the first 6-8 months of reopening and now we are staying booked longer,” Lahdelma said. “Everything being online has made the process smoother to me.”
Lahdelma said this year they have had a lot of first-time tattoo clients. He thinks people are getting more interested in tattoos. He has seen bigger pieces being done, like back pieces, full arm and leg sleeves.
“Sitting around a lot and having more time to look at tattoos has been a good recipe for the uptick,” he said. “It was a little stressful at first opening back up with not being used to wearing a mask while working and the phone ringing nonstop while doing tattoos and piercing nonstop.”
Before the lockdown, Lahdelma never thought that could happen and now it is always a thought that it could happen again.
Lahdelma plans on doing walk-ins again but currently, the shop doesn’t have time to do it.
The Red Octopus tattoo shop in Downtown Annapolis opened during the pandemic on Jan. 2. The shop has five locations in Maryland. Jason Blessing tattoo artist said they had the building for a year before opening but the shutdown slowed down the permit process.
Blessing said the tattoo industry has been on a rise for 10 years and recently they have been just as busy as they were before the pandemic. He thinks the biggest change after the shutdown was not having a lobby full of people and no guests to accompany a client.
During the shutdown, Blessing was doing a lot of drawings and exercising to keep busy. He is glad to be back tattooing and doesn’t want another shutdown to happen.
“The shutdown opened the eyes to people looking to start something new and tattoos was one of those avenues,” Blessing said. “Art is therapeutic and it lets you get our your thoughts on a piece of paper or canvas or for me human skin.”
Blessing has seen a lot of young people walk into the shop looking for the first tattoo and he hears daily, “This is my first tattoo.” he attributes it to being the only tattoo shop in downtown Annapolis and the constant foot traffic. The shop does walk-ins daily.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“The community is super nice here and we try to account for them by doing the walk-ins and take care of them daily,” Blessing said. “We want this to be a staple tattoo shop in the neighborhood.”