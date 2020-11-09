Sweet potato festival exemplifies agritourism before Anne Arundel council considers bill next week to expand types of farm events

For two years Honey Harvest Farm in Lothian has held a sweet potato festival for friends and family but this year they opened it up so others could learn about the vegetable and how it’s grown there.
“We realized how much fun we were having eating and cooking the potatoes, then we thought why should we keep this to ourselves. We need to share this with other people,” the farm’s owner Anna Chaney said. “Well this didn’t seem like the ideal year to do this, but it also did seem like the ideal year because people really need to be able to get out and spread out.”
Over 300 people showed up during two time slots for the Sweet Potato Festival at Honey Harvest Farm on the sunny Sunday. While Chaney hosts agritourism events like the festival to educate the public on farming, a bill going before the County Council Monday, Nov. 16, would would also expand the type of events allowed to include “historical and cultural” events. The bill adds a definition for “Farm or Agricultural Heritage Site Special Events” to include parties, receptions and weddings.
The bill would also change the number of special events that could be held per year at county farms, and in most cases, would limit capacity based on acreage of the site.
While the bill wouldn’t affect events like the festival because they are strictly for agritourism, Chaney said she doesn’t have an interest in holding the types of events the bill would add. But she is supportive of the bill because she thinks it could be a good additional source of revenue for her kids when they own the farm after her.
Chaney has had weddings on her property for friends and family only, which is allowed.
“But doing it as business, I am not interested in creating a new business here,” Chaney said. “We want to focus on our crop. We might entertain a wedding here and there but I’m not interested in hosting 30 weddings here, that is just too much work.”
She supports the county considering putting a cap on the number of special events a farm can have. The bill allows farmers to have up to 15 special events and to have over 15, a farmer will need special exceptions, if the bill passes.
“What we need to remember is to make sure the farm is truly a real farm. What we are trying not to do is bring in people that don’t want a farm,” Chaney said. “We don’t want non-farmers to buy land to create a wedding venue.”
Many of the kids who attended the festival ran around and dug up sweet potatoes themselves. “They are learning to love the land and respect it,” Chaney said.
Kelly Weisner from Fairytale Farmette was selling produce at the market on Sunday from her farm in Davidsonville. She doesn’t do events on her farm, but eventually she wants to and has been keeping her eyes on upcoming bills.
“I would want to be able to maximize what I can do on the property and I want to make the most amount of money on that land, so that I am able to continue farming,” Weisner said.
Weisner doesn’t like the cap the county is trying to put on the number of events and feels like it puts the farmers in a bad position.
“The profit margin on what they are doing is not that high and the risk is extremely high,” Weisner said. “If you can’t recoup that with your land then I feel like it is unfair advantage other businesses have over the farms.”
One of Chaney’s friends that attended the festival even before it was open to anyone, Eric Lewis from Knoxville, Maryland, is an expert in permaculture farming and does educational courses at the farm.
“We need to open up events like this festival more. people are realizing just how important community resilience is and having community food hubs,” Lewis said at the festival. “This is what will move Maryland forward. Places like this are pretty rare. Most farmers are working to get ends meat and don’t have time to educate people.”
Lewis calls sweet potatoes one of his all time favorite crops. He was impressed how the festival came together.
Despite being a staple at Thanksgiving dinner, sweet potatoes are great past the holiday season. Chaney said she sold them up until February last year. Chaney doubled production of them this year and expects to sell out before February. The farm has a market every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where customers can find them, or customers can order them online.