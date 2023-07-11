Annapolis French-inspired bakery Sweet Hearts Patisserie re-opens with larger space and menu options

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The newly renovated Sweet Hearts Patisserie is two doors down from its original location in the Clock Tower Place on Forest Drive. It now features more customer seating indoors and out and sleek new display cases. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place July Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m., and a grand re-opening celebration open to the community on Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. The celebration will include a free slice of cake for the first 50 customers of the day, free macaron with all purchases, complimentary samples all day, contests and raffles, as well as special guest food truck, The Daily Crepe, and an appearance by Sweet Annie’s Flower Truck. (Sweet Hearts Bakery)

Sweet Hearts Patisserie, the Annapolis French-inspired bakery, has received a major upgrade in its operations with a larger space and menu to offer more of the classic pastries that have attracted customers for more than a decade.

The bakery, a mainstay in Clock Tower Place on Forest Drive since 2012, reopened in a larger space two doors down in March. It will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday. On Saturday , the bakery is holding an all-day celebration where a free slice of cake will be given to the first 50 customers, free macaroon with all purchases, complimentary samples all day, contests and raffles. The Daily Crepe will be there as the event’s food truck guest, and customers will be able to buy fresh flowers from Sweet Annie’s Flower Truck.

The new space features more customer seating — indoors and out — and sleek new display cases for all the classic menu items such as the bakery’s French macaroons, which have garnered a cult following since its early days at local farmers markets, according to Kristen D’Angelo-Rowell, the owner of the bakery. The menu has also expanded its options to offer croissants, scones, cookies, eclairs and tarts.

“We now have at least double the kitchen space as before, so we are able to do a lot more,” Rowell said. “Customers have been asking for a long time for more options, and we are happy to be able to offer that now.”

The bakery hopes to use the additional space to expand its service to local customers and increase its wholesale business as well as nationwide shipping abilities, Rowell said.

Rowell said she had found her love for French food after she “ate her way” through France when she studied abroad there during her sophomore year at Hawaii Pacific University. The New York native at the time was studying hospitality and was still weighing her career options.

Kristen D'Angelo, owner of Sweet Hearts Patisserie in the Clock Tower Place in Annapolis, said the salted caramel French macaroons "are probably the most popular" of her bakery's confections. (By Joshua McKerrow - The Capital, Capital Gazette)

“After I graduated, I took a job at a bakery. I kind of just wanted to get my feet wet to see if I liked it, and I did, so that’s when I decided to go to culinary school,” she said.

After graduating with her undergraduate degree in travel industry management in 2006, Rowell headed to the Culinary Institute of America to earn her certification in baking and pastry. She did stints at farmers markets in Fairfax, Virginia, and New Jersey bakeries before settling down in the Annapolis area in 2011 raising her two young children.

Since the bakery’s establishment, Rowell said that business has increased significantly thanks to social media marketing techniques that were not around during the business’ early years. Her business launched at the beginning of a movement where French macaroons were starting to take hold in the American market.

“Back then I started my business out of my home selling at farmers markets, French macaroons and petit fours, and I didn’t know how Annapolis was going to receive it or if there where was a market for it. It turns out there was,” she said.

What once was a business employing two employees is now operating with at least 15. They have shipped their treats to locations across Maryland, the country, Rowell said.

Rowell said that the next goal on her list is open other branches of her bakery.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “Some of my staff have been with me for a long time. We’ve always talked about moving and expanding because we always wanted to do so much more but we’re limited with the space. It just feels like finally, we can do what we have been dreaming of. It’s been really nice to have the space the way that I wanted it, start fresh, and have the aesthetics the way that I wanted it. I think there are more possibilities for us to grow.”