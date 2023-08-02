Glen Burnie’s Sunset Restaurant purchased by owner of Mike’s Crab House

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Sunset Restaurant, a longtime landmark in Glen Burnie, was sold to the owners of Mike’s Crab House for $1.5 million, Hyatt Commercial announced Wednesday.

The Sunset, at 625 Greenway Road, opened in 1957 as a nightclub with live music, dancing and nickel slot machines. It morphed into a local dining staple and was owned by the Fratantuono, or Fratt, family. Eventually, the space morphed into a restaurant known for its famous cream of crab soup and shrimp salad.

Advertisement

The restaurant shut its doors seemingly for good in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic only to partially reopened in 2021.

Its new owner, Tony Piera, purchased the restaurant late last month. The Piera family owns two Mike’s Crab Houses, one in Riva and the other in Pasadena.

Advertisement

Reached by phone Wednesday a member of the family declined to comment on the sale.

“Tony Piera, a respected name in Maryland’s restaurant industry, is excited about the new chapter for Sunset Restaurant,” Hyatt Commercial, a leading real estate firm in the county, said in a news release. “With an understanding of the establishment’s historical significance and loyal customer base, Tony Piera and his family are dedicated to preserving the cherished traditions while bringing fresh perspectives to the table.”

Michael Fratantuono’s parents owned The Sunset and he helped lead the business until its 2020 closure. He said the sale is bittersweet.

“Everything was Sunset, the world revolved around Sunset,” he said.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

George Shenas, a real estate broker who helped finalize the sale, said the Piera family has plans to incorporate its long history into its new identity by incorporating the word “sunset” into its new name.

He said the new Sunset will be an extension of the Crab House franchise.

They hope to open its doors by the fall of this year.

Advertisement

While he’s sad to see the business go, Fratantuono said he’s happy it’s staying a local, family-owned business.

“I think Mike’s Crab House is going to be good stewards for the building and the industry itself,” he said.

Echoing this, Councilwoman Allison Pickard, who represents Glen Burnie, said while it’s bittersweet for the community, the sale represents “endless possibilities.”

“I am happy the restaurant has been purchased and look forward to the new owners revitalizing a community hot spot,” she said.