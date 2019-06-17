Police: Substitute teacher arrested, charged after sexual activity with North County High School student

Anne Arundel County police said they arrested a public schools substitute teacher Monday after she engaged in sexual activity with a North County High School student.

Police said they responded June 4 to North County High after a student, who also attends the Center of Applied Technologies North, reported a substitute teacher engaged in sexual activities with him and provided him alcohol.

Alexis Mercedes Boberg, 25, of the 8200 block of Quarterfield Road in Severn, has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree sex offense for having a sexual contact with a person while in a position of authority, police said.

Boberg was also charged with consuming alcohol on public property, police said. She turned herself into authorities at the Western District Station Monday around 11:30 a.m.

Her case does not yet appear in electronic court records. It’s unclear if Boberg has an attorney, or what her bail status is.

Child Abuse Unit detectives began investigating June 4, police said, and determined that Boberg exchanged phone numbers with the student in May.

Upon being notified of the allegations June 4, Anne Arundel County Public Schools immediately barred her from any further work with county schools, said Bob Mosier, schools spokesman.

Detectives determined that after Boberg exchanged numbers with the student, she met the student at multiple locations away from school property on various occasions throughout May, police said.

Boberg during those meetings would provide the teen student alcohol and engage in sexual activities with him, police said.

Detectives executed a search warrant June 5 at Boberg’s residence, where they found relevant items and took them into evidence, police said. Police interviewed witnesses before obtaining a search warrant Friday, the department said.

Police encourage any further victims or anyone with information to call the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can call the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

