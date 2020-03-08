The show must go on: Annapolis St.Patrick Parade attendees not worried about coronavirus but taking precautions

The coronavirus has forced the closure or cancelation of events across the country, but it couldn’t stop the attendees of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade, with a sea of green filling Main Street in Annapolis Sunday.
Many people interviewed by The Capital said they weren’t concerned about the virus and simply wanted to have fun. There have been five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland. The disease has infected more than 100,000 across the globe in as many as 80 countries. The respiratory disease causes a more serious illness than the typical cold and can lead to difficulty breathing, scientists and researchers say.
But the revelers in Annapolis weren’t deterred. There were green beads, Irish flags and gold coins everywhere. Floats cruised down Main Street with marching bands and candy for all.
One family’s flight arrived last night from Tennessee to attend the parade.
“No concern. You got to live your life,” said Mary McClead. “Lysol wipes down the plane seats and making sure the kids are washing their hands. I want my kids to have a good time.”
A day before the parade was set to start, founder and organizer John O’Leary said the party wouldn’t be canceled and anyone concerned should stay home. He said about 15,000 people attended the event this year.
The parade went on without any problems for its scheduled time. Attendees transitioned to the Shamrock the Dock event following the parade where live music and other activities were available. And as usual, the green beer flowed throughout the day.
We’re not Handsome and Dublin 5 were rocking the stage for a crowd of green fans until the end of the festivities at 7p.m.
Annapolitans seem to be looking for easy ways to keep sanitary as a city CVS pharmacy hasn’t been able to keep hand sanitizer on its shelves.
“They have been buying us out,” said Rashawn Graves, CVS employee. “As soon as we get hand sanitizer here it is gone. As we were unloading our truck, customers were coming up to us to get it from us.”
Graves wasn’t concerned with the virus because he practices cleanliness.
“If someone does something suspicious then I might take a few steps back from them,” Graves said. “But I am not super scared or concerned. I didn’t think about on the way to work, because it is just my job. Now I am at risk because I am coming in contact with so many people.”
With the new virus, the CVS recently received a sanitary wipe station, which is placed right next to the entrance. And local bars have upped their sanitary routines due to the outbreak.
“We are a really clean environment in general, but we are keeping hand sanitizer on hand for anyone who wants it,” said Megann Cross from DRY 85.
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford wasn’t deterred from attending as well.
“Meeting the people and enjoying being with the firefighters, they do a great job,” Rutherford said. “It is a nice day and always good to be out with the folks.”
With the large crowds, Rutherford did not have any concerns he said.
“We are outside, the precautions of washing your hands frequently and avoid touching your face is just something you keep in mind,” Rutherford said. “It is just your typical hygiene you would do with any virus season. For healthy adults, it is not any more deadly than the seasonal flu.”
Rutherford said his extra precautions include using hand sanitizer more often and just making sure he washes his hands for 20 seconds.
Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include: fever, cough , shortness of breath and pneumonia. While the exact incubation period for this coronavirus has not yet been determined, it is believed that most infected people will develop symptoms 2-14 days after they were exposed, according to the Maryland Health Department.