Odenton man sentenced to 5 years after molesting young family member

An Odenton man was sentenced to serve five years in prison earlier this month after molesting a young family member, court records show.

In a Sept. 19 hearing in Circuit Court, Steven Wayne Stover, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor and had all but five years of a 30-year sentence suspended.

Advertisement

According to court documents, the abuse took place between September 2022 and the end of December. In December, the child was interviewed by a county social worker with Child Protective Services and told them Stover started touching her at the beginning of the school year.

Authorities were granted access to the child’s cellphone, where they found several text messages from Stover alluding to sexual encounters, according to charging papers.

Advertisement

Following his arrest, Stover was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, perverted practice and second-degree assault. In total, before his plea, he faced a maximum punishment of more than 80 years in prison.

Child sexual abuse is a pervasive issue throughout the country. For example, in 2016, an abuse claim was substantiated by a child protective services agency every nine minutes, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A common misconception surrounding the issue identifies strangers as perpetrators. However, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, as many as 93% of victims under the age of 18 know their abuser, with common relationships including an older sibling or playmate, a family member, teacher, coach or instructor.

While there is no guaranteed way to ensure your child is safe from potential abusers, RAINN recommends several precautions parents can take to reduce the risk: