Multiple bomb threats called in to St. John’s College are unfounded, police, college officials say

Multiple bomb threats were called in to St. John’s College on Thursday morning, according to Annapolis Police spokesperson Bernie Bennett, and were determined to be unfounded. The campus is all clear, Bennett said shortly before 1 p.m.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said the campus was swept by dogs as members of the Maryland State Police, Annapolis Police and Fire departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were surveying the historic campus Thursday morning

A St. John’s College spokesperson confirmed that morning and early afternoon classes were cancelled, adding that classes were set to resume at 2:20 p.m.

Jackson said multiple calls were made but authorities could not confirm who made the call.

Roads surrounding the campus were blocked, including St. John’s and King George streets, the police department wrote on social media.