When I got out of college I ended up running a record store in Washington, D.C. for a while. We had a magazine called REVUE. I started writing reviews on folk music and other stuff for the magazine. After I went to library school at the University of Maryland, I got a degree in sound archives and started working for the Smithsonian. At the time, the Smithsonian started up a record label carrying on the work of a label called Folkways Records from New York City that had been around for 40 years. It was music from all over the world: folk, blues, jazz, tribal music, stuff like that. We started putting out new records. It became fairly apparent to people that I knew something about folk music. My old boss had me start writing liner notes, that was in 1989. I’ve been doing it ever since. I think I’ve done something like 60-odd CDs and books.