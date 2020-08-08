Tanaye White brings her natural look from Annapolis to Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition

When Tanaye White told her parents she was quitting her corporate job to pursue modeling full time, they were concerned and excited at the same time.
Two years later, White is part of the Sports Illustrated 2020 swimsuit edition.
White is the only model in the swimsuit edition sporting her natural Afro, a choice she hopes shows other Black women they don’t have to compromise their identity to be successful. She wants to promote more inclusion and diversity in magazines.
“There is such a strong need for more of it, even though the industry is making steps forward, there is still a long way to go,” White said. “As one of the Black models in the magazine, I feel empowered to represent for women who have darker skin or kinkier hair.”
White got into modeling as a hobby for friends and their brands. In 2014, she received her bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland. Shortly after, she earned a master’s in public relations and corporate communications from Georgetown University.
White was focused on the traditional path like many other college students. She was going to go to college, get a good job and work her way up the ladder. Until she entered herself in Sports Illustrated first swimsuit edition casting call in 2018. Out of 10,000 women, White made it to the top 16. That drove her to pursue modeling.
Making that choice was terrifying, White said.
“I was leaving something so secure and stable and transitioning to a field that I’m not familiar with, and that has a history with being not guaranteed,” she said.
She wanted to have her parents’ blessing before leaving her apartment and job, so now she lives with them in Annapolis.
“We were able to support her in the pursuit of her dreams,” Tracie and Marvin White wrote in an email. “Tanaye has always been very focused. She makes a goal and develops a plan to achieve whatever she wants to do.”
Her parents believed in her strong work ethic and the one year plan she came up with. If Tanaye was unable to get traction, she would return to a corporate position.
When White’s parents saw her in the magazine, they screamed with joy.
“It was so exciting! I texted all my friends and family to have them pick up an issue,” Tracie White said. “Although her dad was a bit concerned with the amount of physical exposure, he too was equally excited to share in this milestone achievement. It is a true blessing to be able to watch her dreams come true.”
White’s experience at Sports Illustrated has been better than she could have ever expected.
“They are really dedicated to the mission of representing women of all different backgrounds, ages and races,” White said. “It feels like you [are] part of a sports team, everyone is working towards the same goal. It has been very loving and inspiring.”
Realizing this goal during the pandemic has come with its own challenges. Modeling has been at a standstill for White. She is missing red carpet events and TV appearances for Sports Illustrated.
“I have been trying to stay fit, but it is kind of hard when all you want to do is binge watch Netflix,” White said.
While in quarantine, White has been working as a small business consultant through her digital marketing agency.
“I love it. I am such an independent person and learning on my own. I feel very proud of what I have been able to accomplish so far,” White said.
Much of the coverage around White’s success has focused on her decision to wear her natural hair. White said part of her goal is inspiring the next generation of Black Models.
“As Black women, I really wanted to make a point to wear my natural hair, because it is not seen enough in media and the industry,” White said. “Now they know that I have done it, others have the opportunity to do it as well.”
Growing up, White looked up to Tyra Banks, who was the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated alone. Banks also had a show ‘America’s Next Top Model’ which helped teach White how to model.
“Even till this day, when I am modeling on shoots, I am hearing her in my head and hearing some things she used to say,” White said.
White has been featured in Victoria Secret, The O magazine and QVC . Being featured in these publications has made White want to “push the envelope more”. She has plans of being an actress or a host.
Modeling has a big learning curve and to inspiring models, White said never to compromise their integrity.
“If they tell you to straighten your hair, and you don’t, then stand by that,” White said. “I know it is a hard journey, you will hear a lot of ‘No’s’, but you will get some ‘Yes’s'. As you’re on this journey, stay true to yourself.”