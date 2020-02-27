Anne Arundel administrative officer denies special exception for proposed Bestgate Road assisted, senior living facility

An Anne Arundel County administrative hearings officer on Thursday denied a developer’s request for a special exception to construct an assisted living facility and houses for seniors off Bestgate Road.
South Star Limited Partnership and Monticello Property Group, which is partially owned by The Hogan Cos., applied for the exception to build 76 independent living units and a 20-bed assisted living facility. Those are more dwelling units than would normally be allowed on the property, which is zoned R1.
As developers waited for the ruling, Inspections and Permits sent a letter to South Star Limited Partnership, informing them the property where the site was proposed was found to be in violation of county grading and stormwater laws. The county is still investigating unauthorized tree clearing on the site where the development was proposed.
Administrative Hearing Officer Doug Hollmann said in his ruling against the exception that the application did not comply with a number of requirements for such exemptions. Among other problems with the proposal, he wrote that allowing such a development would be “detrimental to the health, safety, and welfare of those members of the public who live nearby.”
Hollman’s written opinion comes after Feb. 11 hearing on the matter, where 21 witnesses — including residents or representatives of neighboring communities, the Severn River Keeper and the Severn River Association ― testified in opposition of the proposed development.
The witnesses, according to Hollman’s opinion, raised concerns about safety related to increased traffic along the narrow Moran Drive and the potentially detrimental impacts to Saltworks Creek. The Severn Riverkeeper poured $1 million into restoring the tributary at its headwaters near Bestgate Road and Generals Highway after the creek was tapped a priority for restoration because of the amount of impervious surfaces surrounding it — including the Westfield Annapolis Mall.
Lawyer David Katz represented the developer at the hearing and presented an engineer who testified that the proposal met all of the requirements of county law, according to Hollman’s ruling. The developers were one of the last to file paperwork before the deadline to be grandfathered in for the county’s new forest conservation laws.
Hollmann found that amount of noise, fumes and vibration of operations associated with the proposed development will exceed the levels emitted by structures allowable under such a residential zoning district, R1.
He wrote that a fire house would generate some traffic for operations, but would not summon visitors, that a church would not hold services every day of the week and that barking dogs might be overheard from an animal hospital.
Although, Hollman wrote that the proposal will not conflict with existing public facilities, services, schools or roads. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has no objection to the proposal because the property is served by county water and sewer, according to the written order.
However, Hollman wrote, the proposed development conflicts with the county’s General Development Plan. “The County zoned this area north of Bestgate Road for a reason,” he wrote, adding that the county planned for development in the Parole area.
Brandi Bottalico contributed to this article.