The strongest ministries at Heritage Baptist Church in Annapolis are tied to food — they have a food pantry that recently doubled in size and a weekend meal program that sends children home from school with nutritious, easy-to-prepare food.
And one Sunday a year, they have the SOUPer Bowl.
The SOUPer Bowl is a pre-Super Bowl lunch to raise money for the Light House homeless prevention center and shelter. Last year the church raised $2,400, according to organizer Lea Hurt, and its goal for this year is $3,000.
In 13 years, they have raised nearly $30,000 for Light House, which provides emergency shelter and transitional housing for individuals and families, permanent supportive housing for women, as well as counseling, job training and wellness programs, according to its website.
The church has a number of ministries tied to food, Hurt said.
“We’ve always been a cooking and eating and ‘pulling everybody to the table’ church,” Hurt said.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the church at 1740 Forest Drive is offering your choice of soup, plus salad and bread, in exchange for a donation. You can give as much or as little as you like, Hurt said. And you can take the soup to go if you want. You can even eat it while watching the Super Bowl.
Chef Zachary Pope has been cooking the soup for the SOUPer Bowl since its inception. Having spent decades working in fine dining, Pope is now a chef at the IAFF Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery, an addiction treatment facility for firefighters, specializing in post-traumatic stress disorder.
The menu this Sunday is the same as it was for the first SOUPer Bowl: chili, chicken noodle soup, and vegetarian baked potato soup.
“We’ve tried to stray from it a couple of different times and we found that that is not wise,” he said. “Our first take was our best.”
The baked potato soup ensures an option for vegetarians. Pope leaves the skins on the potatoes.
“The skins are what really make it the best,” he said.
The sour cream, cheese and scallions that go on top of the baked potato soup can also be used for the chili. That’s smart soup planning.
And chicken soup is always a winner.
“The secret to chicken noodle soup truly is lots of celery. Celery and chicken are best friends. They really are,” Pope said. “Next time you’re cooking chicken for a chicken salad, put celery in the water along with it. It’s almost like putting salt on it."
Which soups would football players go for if they were headed to the field? Pope thinks the linemen would go for the chili, runners would opt for the lighter chicken noodle and quarterbacks might want something that will stick with them, but isn’t too heavy, the baked potato soup.
Pope has made 20 gallons of chili, 15 gallons of chicken noodle soup and 15 gallons of baked potato soup for Sunday.
Whatever isn’t eaten will go to Light House.