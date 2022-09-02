Carl Snowden to receive Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce lifetime achievement award

In 1970, Carl Snowden was expelled from Annapolis High School for demanding that the curriculum include a Black studies program.

He and hundreds of other Black students boycotted classes to demand change at a school with no Black cheerleaders and very few Black teachers or administrators. In the five decades since, he has worked to secure equal rights and free speech, something the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce said it would recognize this November with a lifetime achievement award.

Snowden has made a career of sticking up for the little guy, fighting discrimination, promoting freedom and making the county a better place, the chamber said in a news release.

In addition to an existing African-American studies course, this year the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County approved an elective high school course that will examine the history of African Americans in the county, to be available starting in the 2023-24 school year.

“As an elected City [Alderman] in Annapolis, a government official with the State of Maryland and as an entrepreneur, Carl has made a career of standing up for the ‘little guy’ and provided a voice to those in need who have encountered discrimination,” the chamber wrote in the release. “Through all his efforts, Carl has made Anne Arundel County a better place.”

In 1982, he started Carl Snowden and Associates, through which he consults on civil rights and issues of discrimination, according to the chamber. Snowden was elected to represent the city’s 5th ward in 1985. He has worked for the state as an administrator in the Department of Juvenile Services and as the first director of the Maryland Attorney General’s Civil Rights Program.

In 1988, Snowden founded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, which honors citizens for actions that keep the civil rights leader’s legacy alive. Through the committee, he also spearheaded fundraising and construction of the Coretta Scott King Memorial in Edgewater and a memorial to King at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold.

“Carl was also the driving force behind the design, construction and dedication of the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial which honors the freedoms established by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and remembers the five journalists and staff who were killed in a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette,” the release said.

He co-founded The Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County in 2011, a community group that addresses legislative, judicial, business and civil rights issues. Snowden is also a regular columnist for The Capital.

Snowden will receive the award Nov. 10 at the chamber’s Business Hall of Fame Dinner. In addition the Snowden’s lifetime achievement award, five others will join the Hall of Fame: CEO of The Brick Companies Arthur “Lex” Birney, entrepreneur Jerry South, retired CEO of Opportunity Builders Vicki Callahan, Attorney at Council Baradel Frederick Sussman and attorney Harry Blumenthal, in memoriam.