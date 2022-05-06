Zachary McGrath elected Anne Arundel Student Member of the Board

Members of the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils have voted, and junior Zachary McGrath of Severna Park High School will be the 49th student member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education.

The system said McGrath’s name will be sent to Gov. Larry Hogan, who appoints the student member to their term, which starts July 1. Arundel High School’s Bunmi Omisore will continue to serve through June 30. Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ student member is one of the only student member positions in the country with full voting rights.

Advertisement

McGrath will spend his year-long term focusing on four areas, according to a press release from Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Those areas are student quality of life, student engagement, environmental justice and equity. McGrath thanked the other candidates, Jaden Farris of South River High School and Oscar Fuentes of Northeast High School, in the press release.

“Oscar and Jaden constantly inspired me and showed me how to be the best representative for AACPS students,” McGrath said in a statement. ”I also want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I am excited to work with my fellow students, and all members of the Anne Arundel County community, to help improve AACPS.”

Advertisement

McGrath is on his school’s It’s Academic team, in the Model United Nations club and works for the school newspaper. He has a number of roles outside of school where he is already advocating for students. McGrath is the legislative affairs coordinator for the Maryland Association of Student Councils, the youth representative for community outreach for the Anne Arundel Office of Health Equity and Racial Justice and a member of the Youth Advisory Council for the Maryland Civic Education Coalition.

The press release said McGrath has interned for both Del. Sandy Bartlett of District 32 and Del. Shaneka Henson of District 30A.