Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. distributes $460,000 in grants to help small businesses bolster digital presence

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. doled out $460,800 in grant money to 144 businesses, the organization announced.
The Digital Services Grant Program was designed to help small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic that heavily rely on in-person business, such as salons, gyms, dance studios and art classes. Each business that was eligible and applied by the Oct. 1 deadline received $3,200 to put toward strengthening their digital presence and offerings.
The AAEDC’s original plan for the program was to give up to $10,000 per company, but staff soon decided to best way to operate the program would be dividing the pot of money equally among recipients after all applications were in.
When the AAEDC received the money that came down from the Maryland Department of Commerce, it decided this was a demographic of businesses that had been left out of previous grant distributions and would be most in need of some help.
“We looked at it and said, ‘OK, we can’t help the entire business community, because we just don’t have enough funding.’ So, we looked at the most active business types that previously didn’t get a specific sector grant from us,” said Steve Primosch, AAEDC’s vice president of finance.
“We did funds for child care centers, for general nonprofits, for restaurants, for hotels, those sectors. So we said, ‘Who else was really affected by COVID and can use this, as we get into the holiday season, to help promote their business?’ And we picked these small brick-and-mortar stores.”
Though the program wasn’t specifically designed to help minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses, they were the majority of recipients.
Sixty percent of the grants went to women-owned businesses, 23% went to minority-owned businesses and 8% were given to veteran-owned businesses.
One of those women-owned businesses was Makeup by Judee Jo, an Annapolis-based company that does makeup and hair.
With the extra $3,200, owner Judee Jo Georgeles said she plans to add new features to the company’s website so people can buy items online. She uses shore.com to list services, prices and times. With the money, she intends to buy features the website offers to display items and allow customers to pay online. The remainder will go toward hiring a company to help develop the business’s internet presence, particularly as it relates to search engine optimization and transferring reviews from the website onto Google.
“I have had this on my business bucket list forever,” Georgeles said. “As a business owner, you always need to think ahead and think about what’s the missing link and that [digital store] has always been the missing link.”
Georgeles said these are changes to the business she has wanted to make for a long time, but when you’re on a shoestring budget and combating a pandemic, those additions tend to fall by the wayside.
“We know it’s important, but we don’t always have the funds to do it. You have to say, ‘OK, I’m going to pay my rent this month or I’m going to do that,’” she said.
Another grant recipient is using the funds to update outmoded software: Pasadena-based Partners in Care, a nonprofit that offers programming for older adults and operates a consignment boutique.
PIC is using the money to purchase software called “GetConnected” to help volunteers track their hours and achievements.
The organization currently uses a proprietary software that doesn’t track accomplishments. When staff want to add notes to a volunteer’s profile, they currently have to write them down manually.
With the new software, staff will be notified when a volunteer reaches a milestone like driving 100 miles or working 100 hours.
“We do recognition for them. They get discounts in the boutique, they get awards, just different types of small gestures for recognition,” Partners in Care CEO Mandy Arnold said.
Arnold said she foresees the software helping the nonprofit stay organized as it has 700 to 800 volunteers a year to keep track of.
“It gives us the opportunity to become more efficient,” she said.
Solace Salon in Annapolis was also quick to jump at the opportunity to update its digital offerings.
Customers can now pay online for haircuts and styles on the company’s website, eliminating foot traffic and helping maintain safe social distances between customers and staff. The company also employed a service called GoDaddy that responds to all reviews of the business, good or bad, across social media sites, said Frank Gendleman, son of salon owner Harvey Gendleman and the digital brains behind the operation.
The AAEDC said the grants are more of a triage-style response to the pandemic, rather than something it plans to do regularly. But the group is eager to distribute whatever funding may come next from higher levels of government.
“This past 18 months for me personally has been the most gratifying work that I’ve done because I’ve truly seen the impact of the help I’ve been able to apply to help businesses survive and thrive in a new economy,” Primosch said.