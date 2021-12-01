Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. distributes $460,000 in grants to help small businesses bolster digital presence

With the extra $3,200, owner Judee Jo Georgeles said she plans to add new features to the company’s website so people can buy items online. She uses shore.com to list services, prices and times. With the money, she intends to buy features the website offers to display items and allow customers to pay online. The remainder will go toward hiring a company to help develop the business’s internet presence, particularly as it relates to search engine optimization and transferring reviews from the website onto Google.