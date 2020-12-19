Anne Arundel police investigating shooting in Brooklyn Park

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a Friday-night shooting in Brooklyn Park.
Officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to the upper body when they arrived at Marshall Road near 10th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the department. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
There is no active threat to the community at this time, according to the release. The shooting does not appear to be a random act.
Anyone with additional information can call 410-222-6135 or reach the TipLine at 410-222-4700 to remain anonymous.