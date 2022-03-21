Work begins to free stranded container ship Ever Forward from Chesapeake Bay mud

Salvage operators started work Sunday pulling a massive container ship out of shallow waters near the mouth of the Magothy River.

Meanwhile, U.S. Coast Guard officials are still trying to determine how the nearly 1,100-foot Ever Forward, a Hong Kong-flagged vessel owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., ran aground March 13 outside of a channel east of Gibson Island and Pasadena as it traversed from the Port of Baltimore to its next stop in Norfolk, Virginia.

Advertisement

Marine salvage companies Donjon Smit and Cashman Dredging and Marine started work to free the cargo ship on Sunday, Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle tweeted.

1/2 Today, Sunday, dredging commences on the Ever Forward grounding. Unmatched leadership by US Coast Guard. All permits issued by state and federal agencies. — William Doyle (@WilliamPDoyle) March 20, 2022

The Coast Guard is expecting the dredging near the Ever Forward, which is currently carrying 4,964 containers of the standard 20-foot steel boxes used in global trade, to take about a week before the ship is freed. The vessel can carry as many as 12,000 boxes.

Advertisement

“Basically, they’re digging it out,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Breanna Centeno, a spokesperson, said on Monday.

The Coast Guard is maintaining a safety zone near the ship, discouraging mariners from traveling near it and requiring those who do so to follow one-way traffic.

The salvage team “is mobilizing all available local tugboats to join in the refloating operation,” Evergreen said in a statement. “After sufficient mud is excavated the refloating operation will begin using both the tugboats and the power of [the Ever Forward’s] main engine.”

Juwan Brandford casts his line from a pier at Downs Park at dredges work to free the Ever Forward container ship from mud after it ran around a week ago. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

The dredged material that is being removed from the worksite, Doyle said, will be used to rebuild Poplar Island, an eroded island in the bay which has been the focus of a years-long restoration project using dredged material.

The ship is stuck outside of the Craighill Channel, a 700-foot wide path that is dredged to a depth of over 50 feet to accommodate large cargo ships, and is the “main artery” for freight coming to the port by sea, said Kipp Snow, who directs the transportation, distribution, maritime logistics department of the Community College of Baltimore County. The ship became grounded just outside of the channel, where the water is shallower.

Evergreen Marine also owns the Ever Given, an even larger container ship that became wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal last year, blocking all traffic in the vital waterway and disrupting a global shipping system that already was strained by the coronavirus pandemic. It was freed March 29, 2021.

The Ever Forward’s grounding in the Chesapeake Bay a year later is not impacting the global supply chain nearly as much, officials said, as ships are still able to pass by the marooned vessel.

“The ship’s grounding has not prevented other ships from transiting into or out of the Port of Baltimore,” Doyle tweeted last week. “Business and commerce related activities at the Port of Baltimore continue as normal.”

Advertisement