None injured, ‘substantial loss’ sustained in Sherwood Forest fire

Crews from the Anne Arundel County and Annapolis fire departments extinguished a large house fire in the Sherwood Forest community in Crownsville early Thursday morning.Investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Fire department units were dispatched to the residence off Sherwood Forest Road at about 6:15 a.m., according to county fire spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Macallair.

Two occupants were in the residence at the time, but nobody was injured, she said.

ACTIVE INCIDENT: @AACoFD and @AnnapolisFire are working to extinguish a residential fire in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, Annapolis/Crownsville area. pic.twitter.com/Pw2RRCUuun — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 4, 2022

Crews were still on the scene Thursday morning investigating the origin of the fire, and making sure all hotspots were out.

Macallair said there was a ‘pretty substantial loss’ to the property. Investigators are estimating a dollar amount of the loss.

