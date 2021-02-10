Anne Arundel County sheriff creates new program posting warrants online, encourages residents to turn themselves in

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Jim Fredericks announced a new program Wednesday that will post warrants that are six months and older online.
Fredericks said the program, called Safe Surrender, will lower the number of pending warrants in the county by making data publicly available encouraging people, who may be unaware they have a warrant out, to turn themselves in.
Those who do turn themselves in to officers will be credited for participating in the program, which Fredericks hopes judges will take into consideration when presiding over those cases.
“If they submit ... they get a letter that says they took part in voluntary program that is contributed to overall safety of the public and reduces potential for negative interaction with law enforcement,” Fredericks said.
People can log on to www.aacounty.org/sheriff to view a list of outstanding warrants. Sometimes people don’t realize they have been summoned to court for traffic violations or other misdemeanor crimes, Fredericks said. And when they don’t show up for court, a warrant is issued. Often people unaware they have a warrant out for their arrest hear it for the first time when they interact with police in another instance, Fredericks said.
The Sheriff’s Office spent a year creating the online database that has 9,000 active warrants from both Anne Arundel District and Circuit Courts. Warrants were issued earliest six months ago to protect the integrity of fresh investigations that issue high-level felony warrants, Fredericks said.
“What we want to do is bring them back off the shelf in a digital world, a digital environment —get historic warrants off shelf and out the door,” he added.
Fredericks said the program can reduce ambush scenarios that can occur when officers serve warrants because residents can call and meet an officer at a public location to be taken to the county Holding and Processing Center.
The Sheriff’s Office is also creating a mobile app to “enhance access to online warrant data” and host resources that improve access to court, victim, and health information. A release date is currently in the works.