Shady Side protest organizer received angry phone call and comments; Anne Arundel police send officers for protection

As protesters prepare to gather in Shady Side for a Black Lives Matter march, Anne Arundel County police are planning to post officers along the route to keep people safe after angry comments.
Protest organizer Parker Harris, a recent high school graduate and Shady Side resident, said he organized the event to start a dialogue about racism in south county, where he feels it’s needed. But since publicizing plans for the protest, a number of angry comments emerged online and he’s received at least one angry phone call.
Harris said the person who called was doing a “bunch of yelling and cussing” because he didn’t want the protest in south county. He said he organized the march, which begins at 2 p.m. Friday, to be a stronger ally to marginalized people. The angry call and comments are people trying to scare the protesters away, he said.
“I think it’s just an intimidation tactic to keep the protest way,” Harris said. “But I think it’s an indication that we need to have these conversations, that we need to have these marches here in south county. It just kind of proves our point.”
Still, Anne Arundel County police are concerned enough that its Southern District Station is deploying resources to keep everyone safe.
“They’ll be having officers monitoring the event to ensure the safety of participants and folks in that area,” said Marc Limansky, a police department spokesperson.
The online comments resemble those that flooded Facebook after Shelyia Brown announced she was hosting a Black Lives Matter rally in Pasadena. Hundreds of people participated in Brown’s rally and police officers ensured all were safe — from traffic and prevented clashes with potential counter-protesters, of whom there were few.
Upon learning of the rally planned in Shady Side, one woman took to Facebook to express her dismay. She wrote, in explicit terms, that she was concerned protesters would block the entrance to the entrance to the peninsula and cause damage.
Dozens of people responded to her post, with one person referring to guns, another to violence and others with a call to residents to ready their boats, scooters and ATVs in case they wanted to flee.
Harris is not worried. For every negative comment, he’s received five positive remarks with people expressing support and wanting to participate, he said.
Protesters are expected to gather at the Shady Side Park and walk about a mile before gathering at Lula G. Scott Community Center for remarks by Carl Snowden, convener of the county’s Caucus of African American Leaders, and Del. Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis.