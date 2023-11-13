2 killed in Sunday crash with utility pole in Shady Side, Anne Arundel County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two people are dead following a crash in southern Anne Arundel County that closed Shady Side Road for most of Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Anne Arundel County Police said they responded to the crash, which involved a car and a utility pole, Sunday morning at the intersection of Shady Side Road and Browns Way. The department later posted on X, formerly Twitter, that two people had died.

Shady Side Road was closed into Sunday night as police investigated and Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. repaired the pole.

