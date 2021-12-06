Anne Arundel County police investigating fatal collision in Shady Side

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Shady Side that left a woman dead Sunday morning.
Police said the driver of a 2003 Acura TL was traveling east on Snug Harbor Road approaching Idlewilde Road at around 1:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and ran into a drainage ditch. The vehicle then hit a mailbox, rolled over and struck a utility police, police said.
The driver of the Acura, who police identified Monday as Stacey Murphy Bishop, 54, of Shady Side, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.
Police said the primary cause of the collision appears to be the driver failing to drive within a single lane.
The department’s Traffic Safety Section is continuing to investigate the collision.