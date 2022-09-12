Truck spills about 2,500 gallons of sewage onto Solomons Island Road in Annapolis

A truck spilled an estimated 2,500 gallons of watery sewage onto Solomons Island Road in Annapolis on Monday morning, according to state environmental regulators.

Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Cpl. Chris Anderson said authorities believe the spillage was due to a mechanical malfunction with the truck, which began leaking at around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Advertisement

Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Maryland Department of the Environment responded to the spill, which was cleaned up before noon, according to Jay Apperson, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Advertisement

An MDE inspector reported that there were no impacts to nearby waters, Apperson said.