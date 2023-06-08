Manhole blockage in Linthicum leads to 98,000-gallon sewage overflow into Patapsco tributary

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A hose jammed into a manhole in Linthicum allowed 98,000 gallons of sewage to flow into Stony Run, a Patapsco River tributary, from Saturday through Tuesday, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said.

Anne Arundel County’s Department of Public Works became aware of the spill Saturday and struggled to find the location of the manhole due to the terrain and restrictions around the nearby train tracks, said department spokesperson Matt Diehl. The department is not anticipating a police investigation, he said.

Once the blockage was located crews were able to clear it within hours on Tuesday, Diehl said. They also vacuumed and spread lime to clean the area. However any who came into contact with the water are advised to wash well with soap and water. The department doesn’t currently know of anyone who came in contact with the sewage.

The county health department did not test the water since the waterway is not a public beach, said department spokesperson Megan Pringle. An emergency closure around the area will remain in place until June 14, she said.