Contractor error sent 60,000 gallons of wastewater into Glen Burnie; county says none made it to waterways

A contractor error sent 60,000 gallons of sewage water spilling down Solley Road in Glen Burnie on Tuesday night after a bypass pipe diverting wastewater around a construction site broke, a county official said.
A crew from Monumental Paving and Excavating, a Baltimore business that contracts with the county to perform preventative maintenance, was replacing air release valves on a force main pipe, which helps move sewage from pump stations to a wastewater treatment plant.
To complete the work, crews must divert the wastewater around the construction site using a bypass pipe. That pipe broke, causing the spill, said public works spokesman Matt Diehl
Public works employees were dispatched to the area to clean up, spending hours of the night vacuuming up the standing water. The water did not make its way to any waterways, Diehl said, and mostly absorbed into the ground.
The county will recover any cost from the contractor. If there are any state fines from the Maryland Department of Environment, those will be passed along as well, Diehl said.
A representative for Monumental Paving & Excavating was not immediately available for comment.
In December, a force main itself broke, sending 102,400 gallons of wastewater into the nearby tributary of Sloop Cove.
“We knew there was some corrosive soils there that were causing problems,” Diehl said. “We were having a pattern of problems in that area.”
Latest Anne Arundel County
The county did emergency work and replaced that section of pipe.