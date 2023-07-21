Severna Park pedestrian killed walking along Ritchie Highway; driver stayed on scene, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 45-year-old man died overnight after being struck by a vehicle Thursday on Ritchie Highway, Anne Arundel County Police announced The man is the third person killed on county roadways this week.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ritchie Highway in Severna Park at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release, where they found Jeffery Scott Simmons suffering from severe injuries. Simmons was transported to an area hospital by county fire personnel, police said. He was pronounced dead a couple hours later.

A preliminary investigation revealed Simmons had been walking in the travel portion of southbound Ritchie Highway when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota sedan, police said. He was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, police said, and the driver stayed on the scene.

Cpl. Chris Anderson, a police spokesperson, said the crash is currently under investigation by the department’s Traffic Safety Section. As of Friday morning, Anderson said there was no evidence to indicate whether the driver, an unnamed Arnold woman, or Simmons were under the influence at the time of the crash.

In Anne Arundel County, Simmons became the third person killed this week and the eighth to die this year.

On Monday, Aubrey Lee Wallace, a 74-year-old Owings resident, was struck and killed walking along a roadway in Lothian. Police said the driver, a 22-year-old Lothian resident, fled the scene, though their Chevy Malibu was found unoccupied “a short time later.” Officers from Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties located the driver by Tuesday afternoon, though charges have not yet been filed, according to county police Lt. Jacklyn Davis.

Anderson said Tuesday the police department does not identify drivers in fatal crashes unless charges have been filed against them. Davis said the investigation into Wallace’s death was still ongoing.

Two days after Wallace was killed, a 26-year-old cyclist from Odenton died in an area hospital, more than a week after she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Adriana Yeslendy Suarez Saavedra succumbed to her injuries from the July 8 crash. She was the second Anne Arundel cyclist to be killed in 2023. The first was Zarko Peruza, a 74-year-old Croatian immigrant and former professional soccer player, was killed on Jan. 24 in Annapolis while riding his bicycle home from work. A ghost bike memorial was placed on Hilltop Drive where he was killed, and city police still have not identified a suspect.

Police do not have any information on the suspected vehicle or its driver, Davis confirmed Friday.

All three crashes are under investigation by the police department’s Traffic Safety Section. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.