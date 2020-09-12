Built by Severna Park community, gazebo on B&A Trail honors four Gold Star families

On the B&A Trail, not far from the Severna Park Library, stands a brown gazebo with a green roof and four plaques surrounding it.
Officially named the Gold Star Families Memorial Gazebo, the gazebo was dedicated Friday to four Severna Park families who lost sons at war. Each of the men was featured on the engraved markers.
The day already had a somber tone — Friday was the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11 — as a medium-sized crowd gathered to remember Lance Cpl. Eric Herzberg, Lance Cpl. William Wild IV, Pfc. Eric Kavanagh and Airman 1st Class Nathaniel McDavitt.
Herzberg was born on June 7, 1986, and died on Oct. 21, 2006, in Anbar Province, Iraq. The Marine was a member of the Severn River Rugby Club and a fan of video games and patriotic country music.
“He kept his country and his Catholic faith close to his heart,” according to his marker at the Gazebo.
He leaves behind a brother, Matthew, and sister, Katie, as well as his parents, Gina Barnhurst and Eric Herzberg.
Kavanagh was born June 1, 1986 and died Sept. 20, 2006 in Sadr City, Iraq after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near his Humvee. The soldier is survived by brother, Patrick, sister, Alanna, and parents Rhonda and Kevin Kavanagh.
Kevin Kavanaugh is partly responsible for the gazebo. He, along with Tom Lindsay and Bill Wild, William Wild’s father, came up with the idea.
“It’s incredible,” Bill Wild said.
The idea started as a conversation and a sketch on a napkin, he said. Now, the gazebo is standing.
The location of the gazebo on the bike trail means there will be plenty of people who can stop and see it, Kevin Kavanaugh said. And it is a central location for the community of which the service members were a part.
“It was just a community affair,” he said.
For the Kavanaghs, it also means a place where they can come to remember their son. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery, and while the Kavanaghs visit when they can, the gazebo is closer. It also is a place for his friends to visit, Kevin Kavanagh said.
Eric Kavanagh loved the water and boating, his father said. He enjoyed life.
William Wild was born on Dec. 17, 1991, and died on March 18, 2013, during his third deployment with the Marines. He played basketball at Severna Park High School and was a fan of the Orioles, the Ravens and the Capitals.
Bill Wild wants his son to be remembered for his smile. For the marker, his family chose a picture of his big grin. Now the family honors him by trying to carry on with big smiles.
Bill Wild was happy to see the size of the crowd, which was larger than he expected. It shows the support from the community.
He said he hopes the gazebo will be a place for reflection and for visitors to remember the sacrifices of the four men.
“I think history is easily forgotten in this day and age,” Bill Wild said.
McDavitt was born June 23, 1993, and died on April 15, 2016, in a building collapse in Jordan. He played football and baseball at Severna Park High School and was an Eagle Scout. He is survived by his wife, Alexis, father, Phillip McDavitt, siblings Olivia, Bruce, Statum and Danielle, mother, Jeanette Middleton-Sudano, and step-father, Sam Sudano.
The gazebo honoring the four men is “overwhelmingly beautiful,” Middleton-Sudano said.
“It’s a gorgeous tribute honor to our boys,” Middleton-Sudano said.
The memorial brings peace, she said, adding that it serves as a way to keep her son’s memory alive. She was told that in the military service members die twice with the second death when no one says their name anymore.
“As a mom, I don’t want anyone to forget,” Middleton-Sudano said.
McDavitt was 6-feet, 4-inches tall, very loving and warm-hearted, his mother said. He was happy and always smiling.
The commanding officer at one of his bases told Middleton-Sudano that McDavitt stood out as a lanky, tall airman who made a first impression by smiling. He came up to the commanding officer and introduced himself.
He was confident, his mother said. He would likely would have made a career in the Air Force.
“He was a great kid,” she said.
She was grateful for the people who showed up to the gazebo’s dedication.
“It’s an overwhelming amount of support by the community, and it truly is heartwarming,” she said.