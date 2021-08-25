xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

75-year-old man found dead after falling into Forked Creek in Severna Park

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Aug 25, 2021 12:04 PM

Anne Arundel County police located a 75-year-old man Sunday night who died and was floating in Forked Creek.

The man, who police are not identifying because his death is preliminarily determine to be accidental, lived in the area. He was found around 9 p.m. near the 400 block of Severn Road in Severna Park.

Advertisement

Police received a call that the man was missing and often spends time boating. When police arrived to the area they located the man face down in the water. His body was transported for an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Anne Arundel County

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement