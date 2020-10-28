'Help me find my home’: Severna Park photographer tries to find owner of stuffed animal bunny lost at Maryland Zoo

Flying 34,000 feet above the ground is less scary when a child has a stuffed friend to hold –– fabric, stuffing and stitching fortified through adoring love.
Atalie Payne knows that’s how her 4-year-old daughter feels about her companion of two years, a white stuffed bunny with floppy ears named Sweetheart. After finding a similar bunny “wet, filthy and lonely” on Oct. 22 outside the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Payne brought it home to Severna Park and cleaned it up. She was fearful that without an emergency wash the wayward bunny would grow mold.
Payne says favorite stuffed animals are always with a child, and for that reason it can be hard to know exactly where the item was lost. She said they have lost Sweetheart before, and understand how upsetting it can be.
Her daughter had pointed out the gray bunny, which was perched on a stone wall.
“Aw, somebody lost their Sweetheart,” Payne recalled her daughter saying.
On Monday she shared a picture to the zoo’s Facebook account in hopes of finding the owner. The bunny is holding a sign in the photo that says “I got lost at the Maryland Zoo, please help me find my home.”
“We know just how dear these little bunnies are to their little owners,” Payne said.
The post apparently struck a cord with many, and was shared more than 1,300 times on Facebook as of Wednesday afternoon. One person commented that they had their own stuffed bunny as a child, and their son had one too.
With gray bunny clean and ready for a close-up, Payne put her skills as a portrait photographer to use to make photos to draw more interest to the small friend’s journey. She’s been adding the photos to the post as updates.
She snapped one of the bunny looking out the window pensively, and another with her daughter’s stuffed animals tucking the gray bunny into bed.
“I thought I’d try to make it as personal as I could to try to get attention drawn to it,” Payne said.
She said the bunny is about a foot tall, and doesn’t have anything on its tag indicating ownership.