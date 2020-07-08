Severn woman charged with killing ex-boyfriend had protective order against him

A Severn woman who fatally stabbed her ex-boyfriend early Sunday morning had a protective order to keep him away be repeatedly entered her home on several occasions, court records show.
Shantel Brooks, 33, of Severn, is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. Police say they arrived on Meade Village Circle Road around 1 a.m. Sunday where they found Larry Dorsey, 42, suffering wounds to his upper body.
Brooks and witnesses told police that Dorsey was asked to leave Brooks’ house several times but kept returning. The last time Dorsey returned to the residence, Brooks grabbed a kitchen knife and went outside where Dorsey was standing.
Brooks told police that Dorsey “was approximately one foot from her and began to advance on her,” police wrote in charging documents on file in District Court. While doing so, Dorsey ran into the knife, which then bent away from his body without penetration, she said.
Dorsey suffered puncture wounds twice in his chest and in his left arm. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 1:58 a.m. A Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was multiple stab wounds in a manner ruled a homicide.
Brooks is being held without bond. The Office of the Public Defender is listed in court records as representing Brooks. Her attorney could not be reached for comment.
Court documents show that Dorsey and Brooks have children together but are no longer romantically involved. After Dorsey choked Brooks in 2018 and she struck him back, he was charged with second-degree assault, court records show.
Prosecutors decided not to pursue the assault charges, and Brooks obtained a protective order that required Dorsey to stay away.
In February 2019, police arrived at Brooks’ home after getting a complaint about an argument. Brooks told police Dorsey was intoxicated and causing a scene. He was charged with violating the protective order and later pleaded guilty.
In March, Dorsey was charged with violating the order again when Brooks said he entered home through a window. He was charged with violating the order and fourth-degree breaking and entering.
Dorsey returned to the resident multiple times after police departed during the March incident, according to police records.