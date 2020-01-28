Anne Arundel County fire officials said responders recovered the body of a man Monday who appears to have drowned in the Severn River near Severna Park.
It was the second cold-water drowning incident handled by county fire crews in as many days, and at least the fourth such drowning this year.
Firefighters were called around 1:40 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of Holland Road in Severna Park after a caller reported seeing a wet jacket on a beach, Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman, said in a statement.
The caller, he said, believed the jacket’s owner was in the water.
Firefighters first on scene found a 30-year-old man in 2 to 3 feet of water, Davies said.
After pulling the man from the water and assessing him, Davies said responders declared him dead at the scene just before 2 p.m.
The alleged drowning comes less than 24 hours after responders from a host of agencies responded to the Rhode River in Harwood for reports of a swimmer missing, according to Davies.
A caller told 911 operators that a man jumped off a yacht to fetch a dinghy near Locust Point, he said. The caller told responders the man did not surface.
Davies said responders from the county department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.
Divers searched the waters and located the man almost three hours after arriving at the scene, Davies said. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene around 6:30 p.m.
Davies said that water temperatures in the Rhode River Sunday were approximately 39 degrees.
Annapolis police earlier this month investigated two drownings over two days. A woman’s body was recovered from Weems Creek and man’s body recovered from Back Creek.
The deaths of Crownsville resident Betty Koehlerschmidt, 54, and Annapolis resident Daniel Reardon, 72, were believed preliminarily to be accidental drownings.