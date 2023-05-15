37-year-old man shot and killed Monday morning in Severn, no suspect identified, police say

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police said.

First responders arrived at the 8100 block of Meade Village Road at approximately 2:45 a.m., according to a news release, where they found Severn resident David Joseph Bond Jr. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Fire officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said Monday afternoon they have not identified a suspect in Bond’s murder, asking that anyone with information either call the homicide unit at 410-222-4731 or leave an anonymous tip at 410-222-4700.

Each of the 10 homicides in Anne Arundel County this year has involved a firearm.

Most recently, on May 5, George Edward Huff confronted and shot his wife Alexandra Abbott Huff and George Michael Petrullo in the Annapolis Town Center before turning the gun on himself. Both Huffs died at the spot of the shooting, a parking lot near a Holiday Inn Express hotel, and Petrullo was able to drive himself a short distance away to a fishing supply store, where he died.

Brandon D’Carlos Williams, 26, was shot dead April 13 at a Glen Burnie apartment complex and police arrested Dominic Taylor, 19, for the murder two weeks later. Taylor is scheduled for a May 24 preliminary hearing in District Court.

Another family-involved murder-suicide took place April 6, when Daniel Ayim Amponsah shot his uncle Kofi Frempong at his mother’s house in Glen Burnie. Amponsah shot himself before police could enter the home and no other family members were harmed.

On March 2, Annapolis officers found Raphael Hilton Johnson Jr., 48, shot in the head in the 100 block of Obery Court, where he was declared dead. Police identified a 32-year-old Annapolis woman as a suspect in the shooting and as of Thursday, are continuing to search for her.

On Feb. 22, Sharod Moore, 48, was also shot in the head after police said he and his stepfather, George Albert Summers, 70, got into an argument. Moore was transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died two days later. According to charging documents, after he was advised of his Miranda rights, Summers willingly told police he shot his stepson over “an ongoing parking dispute.”

Antwaun Conyers, 32, was shot and killed Feb. 8 walking along Russett Green East in Laurel. Less than a week later, county police charged Rakyia Denise Talley, 46, with felony first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. According to charging documents, Talley and Christopher Rojas, 27, attacked Conyers for stealing Rojas’ vehicle.

On Jan. 25, Markus Nocho, 26, of Odenton was shot in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Hanover. He was taken to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was pronounced dead, police said. Alexander Vaughan Williams, 34, was arrested the next day and is next scheduled to appear in Circuit Court in September.

On Jan. 22, Reco Ramon Johnson, 18, was found dead outside a building in the Annapolis Woodside Gardens community. He had been shot in the chest. Annapolis Police are searching for a suspect, department spokesperson Bernie Bennett confirmed Thursday.