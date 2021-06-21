Severn house fire on Father’s Day leaves 1 firefighter with minor injury

A firefighter was transported to the hospital with a minor leg injury after responding to a Severn house fire Sunday that displaced seven adults, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
The Anne Arundel Fire Department responded to multiple calls reporting the fire around 4 p.m.
The two residents who were home at the time of the fire were able to escape without injury, according to a press release. One firefighter from Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services was transported to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center after experiencing a minor leg injury.
The fire department believes the fire started outside the back of the home before spreading to a shed and the side of the house.
The Red Cross is helping the seven adult residents who have been displaced. The dollar loss is undetermined.
The cause is under investigation.