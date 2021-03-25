Three adults displaced in a townhouse fire in Severn

Three adults were displaced in an accidental fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on Wednesday in Severn, Anne Arundel fire officials said.
Paramedics transported one of the responding firefighters to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center with a minor back injury.
At around 5:15 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a bedroom fire at 8205 Autumn Lake Court, in the Orchards at Severn neighborhood. The two-story, middle of the group townhouse was involved in the incident.
Two of the adults are receiving Red Cross assistance, according to a press release.
First arriving firefighters reported fire and smoke showing. Firefighters quickly located and extinguished the fire on the first and second levels and the attic. The bulk of the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, and the fire was declared under control 20 minutes later, the fire department said.
Assisting fire departments included: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department, Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services. A total of 29 firefighters responded to the scene.