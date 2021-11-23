Anne Arundel County police: 59-year-old man dies in head-on collision at Severn intersection

A 59-year-old man died and a 30-year-old man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision at a Severn intersection Friday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. to Telegraph Road under the Route 100 overpass for a two-vehiclecollision. Police said a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Joseph Albert Fletcher, of Odenton, was traveling northbound on Telegraph Road and was approaching the intersection at the Route 100 interchange.
Police said a 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Sean Kevin Fitzgerald, a 30-year-old from Crofton, was traveling southbound and approaching the same intersection. The two cars ran into each other head-on under the Route 100 overpass, police said.
Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and Fitzgerald was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.
Anne Arundel County police’s traffic safety section is investigating the cause of the collision.