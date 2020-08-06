Anne Arundel police investigating a shooting after an altercation in Severn, one hospitalized

One man was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot outside a residence in the 1300 block of Jamestown Drive in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County police news release.
Responding officers located the victim at about 8:30 p.m. inside the residence, where he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers rendered first aid until EMS personnel arrived on the scene, police said. The victim was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal altercation outside the residence when the suspect shot him, police said. The suspect fled and remains at large.
Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the tip line 410-222-4700.