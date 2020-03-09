Anne Arundel police identify dead cyclist as Hanover man, release names of driver and others injured

Anne Arundel County police released the identity of a Hanover man who died Sunday and the name of a Chestnut Hill Cove resident who is in critical condition following a crash between an SUV and seven cyclists.
Arthur Herbert Carter Jr., 59, of Hanover was pronounced dead on the scene Sunday after police responded to East College Parkway near Bay Head Road in Annapolis for the crash between cyclists and the SUV. Another cyclist, Jeffrey Michael Adler, 58, of Chestnut Hill Cove, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
A third cyclist in the group, 21-year-old Kathleen Anne Haye of Columbia, suffered minor injuries.
The cyclists were struck by a GMC Yukon driven by Carl Leslie Behler, 67, of Annapolis, police said. He was heading eastbound on East College Parkway in the area of Bay Head Road, police said. A group of seven bicyclists were riding westbound on East College Parkway. The cyclists were riding on the ridge edge of the roadway since there was no shoulder, police said.
For an unknown reason, the Behler crossed the center of the roadway and struck the group of westbound bicycles, police said. Police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The primary cause of the crash appears to be Behler failing to remain in a single lane, police said.
No charges have been filed against Behler and an investigation into the crash continues.
Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates For Annapolis And Anne Arundel County, was cycling with the group when the car struck them, he said. Korin said he was seventh in line and OK but shaken up.
The group was riding from the Baltimore & Annapolis Trail to Sandy Point State Park. They were on the return trip, Korin said.
Everyone was doing what they loved, he said.
“This was seven experienced riders, doing what we were supposed to be doing,” Korin said. “Hugging the right side of the road and with our reflector lights on."