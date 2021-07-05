Severna Park’s Eddie Conway recognized as the July 4 parade grand marshal for the thousands he raised for charities

Eddie Conway might say he is one of the last people one might expect to see riding as the grand marshal in the Severna Park Independence Day Parade.
Not that he is not a staple of the community, as the owner of Garry’s Grill. Not that he did not deserve the honor, after raising thousands of dollars for charities and local businesses during the harsh months of the pandemic.
But Conway describes himself as a humble person who likes to fly under the radar. Except when it comes to his clothes, as he stood in a red, white and blue suit.
“I like to dress loud,” he said.
Conway is not someone who seeks recognition for his deeds, his wife Allison Conway said. He does not give back for the accolades or so there will be a newspaper article about him. He gives back to the community because it feels good to do so.
“I think Eddie is somebody who works tirelessly for everyone else and gives himself very little credit,” Allison Conway said.
So it felt great to see him be recognized for his work as he rode atop a blue convertible down the parade path, she said.
The Severna Park Independence Day Parade returned Monday after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s restriction, which prevented large gatherings. But on Monday, it almost felt as if the pandemic was over, with people lining the streets of the parade routes.
There were members of the local American Legion, floats and members of the community, including Gold Star families, who walked by the memorial dedicated to their sons.
And then there was Eddie Conway, the grand marshal, who waved to people as he passed.
It was an honor and a surprise to be named grand marshal, Eddie Conway said.
He received a text from Liz League, CEO of the Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce. She told him that she had determined who would be the grand marshal of the parade.
“And I said, ‘Oh, that’s great, who?’” Conway said. “And she said, ‘You.’ And my instant response was why?”
League told him that he was selected for the charitable work he had done throughout the pandemic. While it is still ongoing, Conway’s work mostly focused on the time when stronger restrictions were in place, causing a period of uncertainty for restaurants and small businesses.
Even Conway worried about keeping his doors open and keeping his staff employed. But he learned that he had a passion for giving back. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, he would hold gift back nights.
Each of those nights, a portion of the net sales would go to a local charity or business that was struggling, Conway said. He would write a check the next day to the organization.
Conway wanted community involvement so he put a call out on Facebook seeking places that could use assistance. Whichever one received the most votes would be the one that received the donations. He estimates that he was able to raise at least $80,000 in donations.
Some of the donations went to Partners in Care, a Pasadena nonprofit that provides services to help older adults live independently. Others went to supplying 1,000 meals for Harvest for the Hungry and to Serving People Across Neighborhoods, a faith-based organization that provides food and financial assistance to qualified people in need.
Conway also chose to donate to the Special Olympics through the Polar Bear Plunge, which was virtual in 2021. His team raised more than $20,000, coming in fourth on the list of corporate donors that raised the most.
Conway’s neighbor is autistic, he said, which gave him the opportunity to learn more about the disorder. It encouraged him to participate in an event that fundraises for people like his neighbor.
Conway grew up in the area, so he was not surprised by the willingness of the community to give back. But he was surprised by their continued support during more restrictive months.
“If the community didn’t come out to support all of us, and not just restaurants, but every place from a gym or Savvy Consignment or the bowling alley, if people didn’t come out to support, we would have to close our doors,” he said.
The amount raised came as a bit of a shock to Allison Conway, she said. But she was not surprised by the community coming together.
Nor was she surprised when her husband said he wanted to do something to help support the community.
“All that he wants to do is give back,” she said. “He works so hard, and the community works hard in return to kind of pay it back to him and so he wants to turn around and give whenever to wherever he can.”