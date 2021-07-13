Anne Arundel County senior activity centers to resume regular operations Monday

All seven senior activity centers in the county will resume full operations Monday, open five days a week, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Tuesday.
The activity centers have been open since May but were operating at a limited capacity. Virtual programming was offered for members who preferred to participate from the safety of their home and will continue to be available for online activities.
“Our senior centers play an important role in our communities, offering socialization, recreation, nutrition and education opportunities for older adults,” Pittman said in a press release. “Creating a safe and healthy environment for senior activity center members has been our priority and we are pleased that we can finally resume full operations at our centers.”
Following the soft opening of the activity centers, members were required to sign up for activities online prior to attending but will no longer be required to do so. Members will now be welcome to participate in activities on a walk-in basis.
A monthly virtual programming newsletter will be available to keep individuals informed about the different activities available online. Registration for the newsletter is available through the county website.
In addition, members will also no longer be prohibited from bringing food and drinks into the activity centers.
In an effort to continue protecting the community from COVID-19, members are encouraged to wash their hands regularly and wear masks if they are not vaccinated as well as complete a health self assessment upon arrival.
“We are very happy to restore our programs and services to pre-pandemic levels and know that many of our members share this sentiment,” Director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities, Karissa Kelly, said.
The senior activity centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.