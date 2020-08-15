Anne Arundel County health department approves 13 private schools to hold in-person classes this fall

Anne Arundel County’s health department approved 13 safety plans from private schools and is reviewing 12 more after Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman ordered the schools to lay out how they plan to keep students safe from coronavirus during in-person instruction this fall.
The health department has received 25 safety plans since Wednesday to review two weeks in advance of a school’s first day. Schools that are already opened are required to send a reopening plan within three days of receiving the letter.
Plans include measures that follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines like face coverings, screening for symptoms, social distancing in classrooms and common areas and transportation for staff and students if someone were to contract coronavirus.
Safety plans are meant to help schools and the health department quickly respond if a coronavirus case emerges. For schools that do not get approved, the department will work to help modify reopening plans until it is safe. Most of the 25 plans that have been submitted were “solid plans that addressed safety for students and staff with a few requiring minor revisions,” the health department wrote on Facebook.
“We appreciate our partnership with nonpublic schools as we work toward getting students in school & minimizing the risk of #COVID19 transmission between students & staff,” the department wrote.
Gov. Larry Hogan blocked jurisdictions from prohibiting private schools from reopening in early August. His order was issued after he disagreed with a Montgomery County decision to shutter private, as well as public schools.
He revised an emergency order that had granted the jurisdictions such power, but didn’t alter their ability to make such decisions for businesses and other types of organizations.
Capital reporter Naomi Harris contributed to this report.