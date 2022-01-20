Six more Anne Arundel County schools will go at least partially virtual due to COVID outbreaks

At Windsor Farms Elementary School in Annapolis, there were 29 cases of COVID-19 within 14 days; at Glendale Elementary in Glen Burnie, there were 27 cases; at Crofton Meadows Elementary, 30 cases; at Sunset Elementary in Pasadena, 25 cases; and at Ferndale Early Education Center in Glen Burnie, nine cases. Schools are closed when the number of cases in schools is at or near 5% of the school’s population, including students and all employees. The schools will be closed for five calendar days, with most reopening at the start of next week.